Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday extended the registration process for Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam 2022 till April 9, 2022. The students who like to appear for the compartment exam can apply for it on the official BSEB website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Earlier, the registration process for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam 2022 was April 6, 2022. The registration process was started on April 2, 2022. The students must note that the application forms of students will have to be filled by the principals of their respective schools.

For the BSEB Class 10 compartment exam 2022, the students will be allowed to apply for a maximum of two papers (excluding the English paper). On Twitter, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has shared the notice of the extension of the application.

Copy of the BSEB notification: Also Read - BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Registration Process Begins at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Steps to Apply, Direct Link Here

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: Here’s How to Register

Visit the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on application form.

Fill in the details and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the earlier guidelines, a student needs to secure 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 matric exam.

This year, a total number of 4,326 students including 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls were placed in the compartment category and the pass percentage was recorded at 79.88 per cent.