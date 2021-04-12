Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 Registration: The registration process for Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 is starting from today April 12, 2021. However, candidates must note that the last date to register for the Bihar Board class 10 compartmental exams 2021 is April 16, 2021. Hence, students who are willing to appear for the Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 need to fill the online registration forms through their respective school’s authority from the official site of BSEB, biharboard.online. Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: List of Websites Where Students Can Check Their Score Today

Students are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline prescribed by the board. The official website of Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is biharboard.online.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021: Exam Pattern

As per updates, a total of 3 opportunities will be given to students to regular, private and ex-students to score passing marks in the subjects. Students who are applying for the BSEB Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 must pay a registration fee of Rs 830. Moreover, the BSEB Bihar Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 registration can be done for maximum of 2 subjects (excluding English) at a time.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021: Important details

1) Apart from the registration for the BSEB Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021, the Bihar Board will also conduct special exam for all subjects.

2) Apart from the registration for the BSEB Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021, the Bihar Board will also conduct special exam for all subjects.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021: Helpline numbers

It is for the betterment of students that the registration forms can be filled from respective schools. However, for any discrepancy, students can reach out to the helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.