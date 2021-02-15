BSEB Class 10 Exam: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education, BSEB is all set to conduct the BSEB Class 10 from February 17. This year, the Bihar will conduct the BSEB class 10 Examinations from February 17 to February 24, 2021, at various exam centres. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education, BSEB had earlier released the admit card on the official site i.e. biharboardonline.com. Also Read - BSEB Class 12: Bihar Board Likely To Announce Class 12 Results By This Month, Past Trends Analysis

The candidates must note that the they will have to carry the hall ticket without fail in the examination hall. No student will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper hall ticket. The official website to be referred for latest updates on BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 is biharboardonline.com.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the all the important guidelines here:

Students must carry their own sanitizer.

All the exam halls should be sanitized properly.

It is compulsory to wear face masks from entry to exit, including the time inside the exam hall.

Each student will be scrutinized and allowed to enter the examination centre until 10 minutes before the exam’s commencement.

Students are advised to wear slippers inside the exam centre. Closed shoes and socks are strictly prohibited.

Exam venues will have Section 144 imposed on it.

Any unauthorized person will not be allowed inside the examination centre.

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Only centre superintendents and mobile app operators will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the exam centres.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2021 will have various examination centres across the state. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of Bihar Board of Secondary Education for more updates.