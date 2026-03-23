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BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2026 Toppers List: BSEB likely to announce Matric Results today, check key details here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2026 Toppers List: BSEB likely to announce Matric Results today, check key details here

Bihar Board class 10 result 2026 will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Exam 2026

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna, is likely to announce the Class 10 results today in the afternoon. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their Bihar Board Inter results online on the official websites Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebexam.com. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Once the BSEB result link is activated, students who appeared for the intermediate examinations will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the official websites using their login credentials.

Here are some of the key details:

This year, the Bihar board conducted the class 10 exams from February 17 to 25, 2026

The practical exams from January 20 to 22, 2026.

To check the Bihar Board 10th result 2026, students must visit the official website and log in using their BSEB 10th roll number and roll code.

The login credentials are provided on the Bihar 10th admit card.

Candidates are advised to keep their BSEB 10th admit card ready with them.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Results 2026 Toppers List:

The list will be updated soon

How To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link – ‘BSEB Matric Result 2026″ on the homepage’.

The site will ask for Roll Code and Roll Number, after filling the code click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

Bihar Board class 10 result 2026 will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check their BSEB 10th result 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It is important to note that the Bihar Board officials are yet to confirm the official date for the declaration of the results.

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