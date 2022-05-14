Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Answer Key for the BSEB Matric compartment and special exams 2022. The answer key has been released today, May 14, 2022, on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections against the Matric Compartmental cum Special exam answer key till May 16, 2022.Also Read - AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results Declared For July Session Exam; Here's How to Download

As per the official schedule released by BSEB, the Bihar Board Matric compartment-cum-special exams were held from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The exam was held in two sessions, from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM, and from 1.45 PM to 4.30 PM. The Bihar School Examination Board took to Twitter and wrote, "MATRIC SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer key released for Objective Questions. #BSEB"

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the answer key.

BSEB Bihar Class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer Key: Here’s How to Download