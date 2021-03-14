Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for class 12 exams on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Class 12th exams were conducted by Bihar Board from February 1 to February 13. All those who had appeared for the Bihar board class 12 exams can tally their answers with the answer key. Students must note that the Bihar board has released answer keys for Physics, Mathematics, and Political Science. Also Read - Bihar STET Result 2019 Declared: BSEB Releases Bihar STET 2019 Result; Here's Direct Link, Steps to Check

PLEASE NOTE: The BSEB class 12 exam had 50% objective-type questions. The aBSEB nswer key has been released for these questions only.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Keys: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the answer key for your respective subject

Step 3: Download the answer key and take a printout if need be

Step 4: Match your answers with the BSEB Inter answer key 2021

Bihar Board Answer Key: Check steps to raise objection

Step 1: Visit objection.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2021’

Step 3: Fill in all the details asked including roll codes

Step 4: Submit

NOTE FOR STUDENTS: Candidates can raise objections or challenge Bihar Board Class 12 answer keys till March 16.