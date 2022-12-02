BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till Dec 15: Here’s How to Apply on biharboardonline.com

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Registration: The Bihar Board stated in a tweet that the students appearing in the BSEB Class 11 annual examination 2023 can fill the online examination form and deposit the fee by December 15, 2022.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Registration Latest Update

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Board Exam 2023: The students who are preparing for Bihar Board Class 12 Board Exam 2023, here comes a big update for you. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday extended the registration deadline for Class 12 board exam 2024 for both regular and private students till December 15, 2022. Earlier, the last date to register for BSEB 12th Exam 2022-24 was November 30, 2022.

Bihar Board Class 12 Registration: Read Notification

The BSEB is holding the registrations for BSEB Class 12 Board Exams 2024 for both regular and private students. The Bihar Board said it holding the registrations for students who are enrolled in Class 11 for 2022-23 academic session.

The eligible students can register and pay the application fee on the official website– seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. And those who have not yet paid the registration fee can also make online payment till December 15, 2022. Those who are facing difficulties in filling online application, they can contact on the helpline number 0612-2230039.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024 Registration: Here’s How to Apply

Go to the official website- biharboardonline.com

Click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2024 registration link

Fill in the application form and upload the documents

Pay the application fee and click on the submit tab

Download the hard copy, and take a printout for further reference.