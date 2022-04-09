BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)has released the timetable for the BSEB Inter(Class 12)compartment exam 2022. According to the official schedule released by BSEB, the Bihar Board Inter compartment-cum-special exams will be held from April 25 to May 4, 2022. Candidates can check the examination schedule from the official Twitter handle of BSEB-@officialbseb. The exams will be conducted in an offline mode across the state.Also Read - NEET 2022: Registration Begins at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Application Fee, Other Details Here

Exam Schedule: The Board will conduct the examination in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses. The first shift will begin from 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM. Meanwhile, the second shift will begin from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM. The practical exams will be conducted from April 18 and April 20, 2022. Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration Date For 107 Posts Extended| Check Revised Schedule Here

BSEB Will Give Students 15 Minutes ‘COOL OFF’ Time

The students must know that an additional cool-off time of 15 minutes will be given to them. However, during the cool-off time, students can read and analyze the paper and plan their answers. They will not be allowed to write down answers during this time. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Check List of Changes You Can Make

Earlier, The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration process for Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam 2022 till April 9, 2022. The students who like to appear for the compartment exam can apply for it on the official BSEB website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Earlier, the registration process for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam 2022 was April 6, 2022.