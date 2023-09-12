Home

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Registration Deadline Extended to September 22 | Details Here

BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2024: Students will have now to submit the Bihar Board Class 12 exam form 2024 through the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Board Exam 2024: Candidates must ensure to get their registration formalities completed before the end of the last date.

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday extended the deadline for Class 12 online registration to September 22. As per the latest notification, students will have now to submit the Bihar Board Class 12 exam form 2024 through the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The candidates who have enrolled for the subsequent board examinations in 2024 must visit their respective schools to fill out the application forms.

It should be noted that the application form for the Bihar Board exam 2024 for class 12 will only be filed online on the official website – seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and the students can get the application form from their individual schools and fill it out by entering all the necessary details.

However, the application forms must be reviewed and returned to the respective school by students. The application form must be filled and submitted electronically on the official website by the school, using the institution’s ID and password.

For the 2023–24 academic year, students in the BSEB Class 10 and 12 need to have 75 per cent attendance in order to appear for the board examinations, according to a recent announcement by the Bihar board.

Notably, the application forms for the Class 10 board exam by the Bihar Board were released on September 4 and the students will have the opportunity to fill out the BSEB Class 10th board exam application form online until September 17.

In the meantime, the BSEB has asked the students to call the assistance number 0612-2230039 if they had any problems filling out the online examination form or paying their fees.

Apart from this, the BSEB has also extended the deadline for Class 9 exam to submit their Bihar Board Class 10 board exam 2025 registration forms. In an official announcement, the BSEB stated, “Registration of Class 9th students for Matriculation Annual Examination, 2025 will has been done in the extended period till 18.09.2023 by the heads of schools with late fee.”

Bihar Board Class 10th exam date 2024 and Bihar Board Class 12th exam 2024 will be announced by the BSEB Board on the official website anytime soon. Later, the students will be able to view the exam timings and admit card release date for the board exam 2024.

