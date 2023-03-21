Home

Education

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2023: Check Stream Wise Number of First Division Candidates

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2023: Check Stream Wise Number of First Division Candidates

The Class 12 board examination, or the intermediate examination, was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, across the state.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023: The Bihar Secondary Examination Board on Tuesday announced the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 on March 21, 2023. The candidates who have appeared for Class 12 or Intermediate examination for Science, Commerce and Arts stream can check their results through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The declaration of the BSEB class 12 Intermediate (Inter) results have sealed the fate of over 13 lakh students who appeared for the examination.

The Class 12 board examination, or the intermediate examination, was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, across the state. The examination for all streams—Arts, Science, and Commerce—was conducted in February. More than 13.18 lakh candidates have registered for intermediate examinations at 1,464 centers across the state.

You may like to read

This year, a total of 5,13,222 students have secured first division in Bihar board class 12 result 2023.

Science: 3,01,627

Arts: 1,80,979

Commerce: 30,475

Vocational: 141

BSEB Bihar Board Results 2023: How to check inter results

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the scores:

Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link for Inter (Class 12) results

Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

View and download the results for future reference

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.