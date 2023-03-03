Home

Education

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Raise Objections Till March 6

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Raise Objections Till March 6

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam Objective Questions Answer Key 2023: All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download BSEB Class 12th answer key by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam Objective Questions Answer Key 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key for Class 12th or inter examination today, March 3, 2023. It is to be noted that the answer key has been published only for the 50 per cent objective questions. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download BSEB Class 12th answer key by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional answer key. Students can also raise objections, if any, against the BSEB Class 12 Objective Questions Answer Key till March 6, 2023(5:00 PM). Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the BSEB. If found correct, the answer key will be revised according.

You may like to read

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 Direct Link

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections Against Answer Key?

Visit the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ .

. Look for the link that reads,” Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam, 2023,” available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Now, Raise an objection against the required question. Pay the objection fee, if required.

Click on submit option and download the confirmation page.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.