BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Exam Datesheet 2023 Out; Check Schedule Here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Exams 2023: The BSEB Inter compartment cum special examination will be conducted on April 26, 27, 28, May 2, 3, 4, 6, and May 8, 2023.

BSEB Inter Compartment 2023 Exam Admit Card Out Now, Exam To Begin On This Date

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Exams 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna will begin the Bihar Board class 12 compartment examination from April 26. As per the timetable, the examination will be conducted in two shifts — the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the afternoon shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The BSEB Inter compartment cum special examination will be conducted on April 26, 27, 28, May 2, 3, 4, 6, and May 8, 2023. Check the complete schedule(tweet) below.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Exam Datesheet 2023

Over 13 lakh candidates have appeared in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate exam. This year, the Board published the BSEB Class 12 answer key on March 3. Students were allowed to raise objections till March 6. After reviewing the grievances received regarding the answer key BSEB 12th 2023, the Bihar board inter result were announced.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment ExamFor Practical Subjects

The Board will hold the Bihar board 12th compartment exam 2023 for practical subjects from April 20, 2023. The admit card for the same has been published on BSEB’s official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB intermediate exam results were declared on March 21. The Bihar board Class 12th result overall pass percentage was 83.70 percent. The Class 12 examinations were held between February 1 to February 11, 2023. To know about Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage, check below.

Arts Stream: 83.70%

Commerce Stream: 96.39%,

Science Stream: 86.98 %

Vocational Stream: 85.5%

According to the BSEB’s official notification, students will been given an additional 15 minutes of “Cool off” time to read and analyse the questions and plan their responses. Students are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB ( ) and (https:// //), for the latest update.

