BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) won't release the results of Class X or matriculation examination on Sunday. If reports are to be believed, the results are expected on Monday, May 25.

Earlier, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore had informed a leading portal that matric examination results will be declared on May 24, as the post-evaluation process has been completed.

Where To Check The Results?

The candidates can check their scores on official websites-

-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

-onlinebseb.in

-bsebresult.online

-bsebonline.org

-biharboard.online

What about the mark sheets?

The mark sheets will be available in August. “The mark sheets get printed in Delhi, and the process will start once lockdown lifted. The students of both matric and intermediate can get their mark sheets by September,” Indian Express quoted the BSEB chairman as saying.

How to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Class 10 Matriculation Results’

Step 4: Select your stream and click on ‘Result’

Step 5: On being redirected to a new page, enter your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now see BSEB class 10 result 2020

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use