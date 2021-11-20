BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the official notification, the BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 will begin on February 17 and end on February 24 and the BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14.Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 Registrations Window Open at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. | Last date to Apply Oct 28

As per the updates from the board, the BSEB Class 12 practical exams will take place between January 10 and 20. On the other side, the practical exams for Class 10 will be completed between January 20 and 22.

Exam schedule: The BSEB said that both Bihar Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted in two shifts on exam days. While, the first shift will begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5 PM.

Full schedule here:

Bihar Board Matric schedule

Date(s) Subjects February 17, 2022 Mathematics February 18, 2022 Science February 19, 2022 Social Science February 21, 2022 English February 22, 2022 Main Languages – Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili February 23, 2022 Second Languages – Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic, Farsi, Bhojpuri February 24, 2022 Optional subjects (Farsi, Sanskrit, Music etc.)

Bihar Board Inter schedule

Date(s) Subjects February 1, 2022 Mathematics, Hindi February 2, 2022 Physics, English February 3, 2022 Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture February 4, 2022 English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Elective subject Trade Paper I February 7, 2022 Biology, Political Science, Business Studies February 8, 2022 Hindi (106/125 & 206/224), Economics February 9, 2022 Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages – Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla February 10, 2022 Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper 2 February 11, 2022 Sociology, N.R.B, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3 February 12, 2022 Accountancy, Philosophy, M.B. Alt Eng., M.B. Maithili February 14, 2022 Languages – Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla; Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech., Yoga & Phy. Edu and others…

The students must know that the exam papers will be conducted for three hours and an additional cool off time of 15 minutes will be given to them. However, during the cool off time, students can read and analyze the paper and plan their answers. They will not be allowed to write down answers during this time.

The board stated that the results of internal assessment, project work and literacy activities will be submitted by schools on or before January 25.