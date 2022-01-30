BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to begin the BSEB Intermediate or Class 12 examination from February 1, 2022. As per the official notification, the BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 for Class 12 will begin from February 1 and end on February 14, 2022. The exams will be conducted at designated BSEB exam centres across the state.Also Read - Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 47 Group C Posts; Apply From This Date | Check Details Here

The BSEB said that both Bihar Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted in two shifts on exam days. While the first shift will begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM. The students must know that the exam papers will be conducted for three hours and an additional time of 15 minutes will be given to them. However, during the additional time, students can read and analyze the paper and plan their answers. They will not be allowed to write down answers during this time.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022 Schedule

Date(s) Subjects February 1, 2022 Mathematics, Hindi February 2, 2022 Physics, English February 3, 2022 Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture February 4, 2022 English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Elective subject Trade Paper I February 7, 2022 Biology, Political Science, Business Studies February 8, 2022 Hindi (106/125 & 206/224), Economics February 9, 2022 Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages – Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla February 10, 2022 Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper 2 February 11, 2022 Sociology, N.R.B, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3 February 12, 2022 Accountancy, Philosophy, M.B. Alt Eng., M.B. Maithili February 14, 2022 Languages papers, Vocational papers

