BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to begin the BSEB Intermediate or Class 12 examination from February 1, 2022. As per the official notification, the BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 for Class 12 will begin from February 1 and end on February 14, 2022. The exams will be conducted at designated BSEB exam centres across the state.
The BSEB said that both Bihar Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted in two shifts on exam days. While the first shift will begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM. The students must know that the exam papers will be conducted for three hours and an additional time of 15 minutes will be given to them. However, during the additional time, students can read and analyze the paper and plan their answers. They will not be allowed to write down answers during this time.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022 Schedule
|Date(s)
|Subjects
|February 1, 2022
|Mathematics, Hindi
|February 2, 2022
|Physics, English
|February 3, 2022
|Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture
|February 4, 2022
|English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Elective subject Trade Paper I
|February 7, 2022
|Biology, Political Science, Business Studies
|February 8, 2022
|Hindi (106/125 & 206/224), Economics
|February 9, 2022
|Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages – Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|February 10, 2022
|Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper 2
|February 11, 2022
|Sociology, N.R.B, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3
|February 12, 2022
|Accountancy, Philosophy, M.B. Alt Eng., M.B. Maithili
|February 14, 2022
|Languages papers, Vocational papers
For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important guidelines here:
- Students must carry their own sanitizer.
- Note, the BSEB Class 12 admit card is the most important document you need to carry to the examination hall.
- All the exam halls should be sanitized properly.
- It is compulsory to wear face masks.
- Both the shift exam will be conducted with strict adherence to covid-19 guidelines.
- Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.
- Mobile phones electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.