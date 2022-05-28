Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental, Special Exam Results 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday declared the Class 10 compartment, special exam results. The candidates who have appeared for the matric compartment exam can check their score on the official website results.biharboardonline.com. As per the updates, a total of 13,305 students this year have cleared the matric, compartment exam successfully, and the pass percentage has been recorded at 23.20 per cent.Also Read - BSEB Bihar DElEd Registration 2022 to Begin From May 30; Check Application Fee, Steps to Apply Here

Out of the total 57,353 students, 23,392 male students and 33,961 female students had appeared in the matric, 10th compartment exam held in May. The BSEB had conducted the matric compartment exams for the students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks to pass the particular subject, while BSEB inter special exams were conducted for those students who were unable to appear for the Bihar board Class 10 exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other reasons.

BSEB Class 10 Compartment, Special Exam Results 2022: Here's how to check score

Visit the official website of BSEB — results.biharboardonline.com

Insert the login credentials as required

BSEB matric compartment exam results will be appeared on screen

Download the 10th compartment exam result, take a print out for further reference.

The BSEB earlier had declared the Class 12 compartment and special exams results on May 25, and the pass percentage in the compartment and special exams were 62.53 per cent and 67.52 per cent respectively.