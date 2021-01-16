Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the admit card for Intermediate Exams 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can get their Bihar Board class 12th admit card 2021 from the website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The link to download admit cards will be active till January 31.

The BSEB Class 12th annual exams will be conducted from February 1 to 13.

How to download Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2021?

Principals of their respective schools will have to log in using their user ID and password on the website and download the admit cards for their students. The print out of admit card has to be signed and sealed after which it will be distributed among the students.

Candidates who were absent in the sent up exam will not get the admit card.

However, a special exam will be conducted for those students who have appeared in their sent up exam but their forms were not submitted due to fault of school administration. The BSEB intermediate special exam will be held in April/May.

People facing difficulties in downloading the admit card can contact on the helpline number 0612-2232074, 2232257.