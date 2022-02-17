BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022 Question Paper Leaked: On the first day of the BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022, it was reported that the Class 10 Math paper was leaked on social media in Motihari. According to reports, the question paper was leaked just before the Class 10 Maths exam began in the first shift.’Also Read - Bihar Board Matric Exams 2022: From BSEB Class 10 Exam Schedule, Admit Card To Timings | All You Need to Know

The report claimed that the question paper was going viral WhatsApp and other social medias. After initial confusion about whether the paper was real or fake, a proper investigation was made by the district administration which proved that the Maths paper doing the rounds on social media was real. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Admit Card. Check How To Download

Speaking to reporters, the district administration said that the questions which were going viral have matched with the BSEB Class 10 mathematics paper. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: Check Full Schedule Here

As per the updates, the Bihar board matriculation exam began on Thursday with strict security and Covid guidelines in place. The exams will continue from February 17 to 24.

This time, over 16.48 lakh students, including 8.06 lakhs are appearing for the exams at 1525 exam centres across Bihar.

As per the timetable shared earlier, the BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exams 2022 would be held in two sessions daily from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and then from 1:45 PM to 5 PM.

The district administrations said that massive steps have been taken to curb cheating and malpractices during the exam. As per the updates, the students will be frisked twice before they enter the exam halls and they will not be allowed to bring calculators, cellphones, Bluetooth devices or earphones.

Apart from this, no unauthorized person will be allowed to enter the exam halls and magistrates would be accompanied by the police officers stationed there.

Moreover, the CCTV cameras have been installed in the exam centres and all invigilators, officials and staff would all receive identity cards.

Earlier, Anand Kishore, chairman of Bihar School Examination Board, had announced that the exams would be held daily in two sessions. “A control room (0612-2232227 and 0612-2230051) began operation at 6pm on Wednesday to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of exams throughout the state. It will remain operational until 6pm on February 24, the final examination day. Examinees may contact the control room with any concerns, which will be addressed immediately by the appropriate authorities,” Anand said.

As per the latest updates each district in the state will have four model examination centres with all female examinees, invigilators, cops, magistrates, and other supporting staff.