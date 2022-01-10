Bihar Board Matriculation Exams 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Sunday released the matric or Class 10 board exam admit cards of practical and theoretical exams 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website of the board i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com.Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Admit Card. Check How To Download

The candidates must note that in case, a candidate is unable to download the admit card, he should contact the helpline number on 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

The practical examination for Bihar Board class 10 is scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to January 22, 2022, while the theoretical examinations for class 10 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to February 24, 2022, as per the official notice.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board–secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on Bihar Board Matric Admit Card 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as school id and password.

Step 4: After entering the information, click on Submit.

Step 5: BSEB Class 10 Practical Admit card will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout

Here are some of the important details: