BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination today, September 06, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, the BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed examination will be conducted on September 14 to September 20, 2022. To download the BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed hall ticket 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password.

How to Download BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Test Admit Card- 2022.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.

Your BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Exam Date, Time

The examination will be held in three shifts. The first shift will begin from 8:00 AM. The second shift is scheduled to be held from 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the third shift is slated to begin from 4:00 PM.

BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Exam 2022: Check Reporting Time

First Shift: 7:00 AM

Second Shift: 11:00 AM

Third Shift: 3:00 PM

For more details, check the official website of the Bihar School of Examination Board.