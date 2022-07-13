BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) has released the schedule for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first, second-year exams 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can check the timetable through the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com. As per the date sheet released by the Board, the DELED first-year exam is scheduled to begin on July 26. Meanwhile, the second-year exam will begin on August 2, 2022.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 130 Posts Before August 12| Details Inside

The first-year exam will commence with Understanding of society, Education, and Curriculum on July 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the DElEd second-year exam will commence from August 2 with Education in Contemporary Indian Society. Bihar School Examination Board took to Twitter and also shared the schedule. The DElEd admit card link will be active from tomorrow, July 14, 2022. Candidates will be able to download DElEd admit card 2022 from the official website. Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Register For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts at rac.gov.in| Check Notification, Last Date Here

Check Tweet Here

Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

In case of any queries, the candidates can reach out to the Board by dialing the phone numbers — 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239. The candidates are advised to visit the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com for further details on DElEd exam.