BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online registration process for Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2022 from today, March 28, 2022. Candidates interested in joining the course can register for the same through the official website of BSEB — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The registration process for BSEB Bihar DElEd will end on April 8, 2022. However, candidates can register till April 10 with late fees. The DElEd registration process will be completed online by schools. Students must apply through their respective school principals.

Step by step guide to complete the BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 Application Process

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the Registration section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, ”View/download registration form” under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.

A registration form will open on the screen.

Take a print-out of the form.

Candidates need to fill out the form by providing the details such as college code, college name, student’s name, mother name, date of birth, and others.

Submit the form to the respective school/centre.

Pay the application/registration fee.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Direct Link to Download Application Form

Registration Fee: Candidates need to pay a sum of Rs 400 as an application fee. Earlier, the official handle of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) took to Twitter and shared the registration date through a notice.

In case of any help regarding the registration process or payment of fees, the concerned schools can reach out to the Board by dialing the phone numbers — 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.