Bihar DElEd Registration 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will begin the application process for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022 on May 30, 2022. Candidates interested in joining the course can register for the same through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Earlier, today, BSEB took to Twitter and wrote, "D.El.Ed. The exam form for the examination year 2022 will be filled from 30.05.2022. #BSEB Get Link."

Bihar DElEd Registration 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a sum of Rs 400 as an application fee. For more details, check the official notification from the link given below.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Step by step guide to complete the Application Process

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the DElEd registration link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and fill out the application form.

Pay application fees, if any.

Download the BSEB Bihar DElEd application form and take a printout of it for future reference.