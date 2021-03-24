Bihar Board: The Bihar Board students who have appeared for BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, we have some important news for you. According to the latest reports, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has completed the paper evaluation and will be announcing the results after the Holi break. The candidate must note that the Board will first release the results for class 12 students. The board is likely that release the results in the first week of April. Also Read - Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB Expected to Announce Class 10, 12 Result Soon at biharboardonline.com | Details Here

We here at India.com are in close contact with our sources and will be updating all the latest updates here. The Bihar Board Class 10 and Bihar Board class 12 students who have appeared for the examinations are asked to bookmark this page and visit it regularly for all the latest updates.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Class 12 Intermediate Results’

Step 4: Select your stream and click on ‘Result’

Step 5: On being redirected to a new page, enter your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now see BSEB class 10 result 2020

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Last year, the BSEB had declared Matric results on May 26, while the inter or 12th results were declared on March 24. Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, had topped in the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board 2020 with 96.20 per cent. The average pass percentage stood at 80.59%.