BSEB Board Exam 2021: Bihar Board Class 12 students, are you ready for your board exams? The BSEB class 12 examinations are all set to start from tomorrow. The examination would be conducted from February 1 to February 13, 2021, in the state at various exam centers. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep their admit card handy since it is one of the most important documents that they must carry in the examination hall.

The admit card was released by the Board two weeks ago for candidates to download it from the official website- biharboardonline.com. The Board has also issued various guidelines that need to be followed by the candidates and invigilators. Check the list of guidelines below.

BSEB Class 12 Guideline 1: Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to carry sanitizer and compulsorily wear face masks from entry to exit, during exams as well.

BSEB Class 12 Guideline 2: All appearing students will be allowed to enter the examination center up to 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

BSEB Class 12 Guideline 3: The students must note that they will be allowed to appear for the exams wearing slippers only. Closed shoes and socks are strictly prohibited.

BSEB Class 12 Guideline 4: Exam venues will have Section 144 imposed on it and the entrance of unauthorized personnel will be banned.

BSEB Class 12 Guideline 5: Only center superintendents and mobile app operators will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the exam centers. No other individual appointed for exams will be allowed.

This year around 13.50 lakh students are set to appear for the Class 12 board exams out of which 6,46,540 are females and the rest 7,03,693 are male candidates. For board exams 2021, the number of exam centers has been increased to 1,473.