BSEB Class Board Exams 2020: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for class 10th board exams, which are scheduled to commence from February 17 and end on February 24. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official BSEB website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year over 15 lakh students have registered for class 1o board exams. Candidates will need details like school code, candidate registration and date of birth to download their admit cards.

Steps to download Admit Cards for BSEB Class 1o Boards 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website biharboardonlie.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Admit Cards Download’

Step 3: On the next page which opens, enter your school code, candidate registration and date of birth and press ‘Login’

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download your admit card and keep a copy for future use

Notably, the Board has also advised candidates to check their admit cards carefully for any missing/incorrect information and bring it to its notice for immediate rectification.

Significantly, this year, the ratio of female candidates versus male candidates to have registered for the exam is more than that of last two years. Out of 15,27,713 registrations, while 7,81,038 are females, the remaining candidates are males.