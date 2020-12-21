BSEB Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: For the information of students, the Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for BSEB board exam 2021. As per the BSEB 12th date sheet, the Bihar board exams 2021 are scheduled to begin in February. Also Read - These Aren't Pictures From China, But of Nalanda Where Bihar's First Glass Bridge is Almost Ready| Watch

Students who want to check the BSEB 12th date sheet for board exam 2021 can check on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and can download the Bihar class 12 board exam timetable.

At a time when the CBSE board exams 2021 are likely get postponed by 45 to 60 days as hinted at earlier, Bihar is planning to go ahead with its board exams in the regular time. More details about CBSE board exam 2021 dates will most likely be received once Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal goes live on the topic.

As per the datesheet, the BSEB board exams 2021 will go on from February 1 to 13. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to begin on February 2. But the revised date sheet brought the exam forward by a day.

It was further informed that the BSEB theory exam will be held in 2 shifts. The morning shift is from 9:45 AM to 12:45 PM, while the afternoon shift is from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM. However, students will get an additional 15 minutes to go through the question paper before the exam begins.

Notably, the BSEB board exam 2021 practical exams for class 12 will be held from January 9 to 18.