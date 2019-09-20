New Delhi: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the link of ‘dummy admit cards’ for class 10th and 12th exams. Candidates can download the same from bsebinteredu.in, which is the official website of the Bihar Board.

Dummy admit cards are released to let the candidates rectify the error, if any, in their admit cards. Any error in any detail of a candidate will be rectified after he/she informs the principal of his/her school.

Steps to download dummy admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Dummy Admit Card’

Step 3: Fill in your details

Step 4: You will now see the dummy admit card on your screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future use

Alternatively, the dummy admit card can also be downloaded directly from this link.

The BSEB class 10 exams will be conducted between February 17-25, 2020. The class 12 exams, meanwhile, will be held between February 3-13.