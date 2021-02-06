BSEB Class 10 Board Exams: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday said it has reopened the online registration window for Bihar Board Class 10th annual examination 2022 on its official website. Students of Class 9 can register for the BSEB class 10th board exams 2022 online at secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 12, 2021. Also Read - BSEB to Release Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 Admit Card Today | Here's How to Download

Also, those who could not submit the registration fee earlier can also complete their payment during this period. The Bihar Board exam registration fee for regular students is Rs 220 and for independent students, Rs 320.

Direct link to register for BSEB class 10th exams 2022

How to register for BSEB class 10th exams 2022: