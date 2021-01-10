Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for class 10th board exams 2021 on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on its official website. Also Read - BSEB to Release Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 Admit Card Today | Here's How to Download

Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to get the link to download Bihar Matric Hall Ticket 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the BSEB 10th admit card is provided below for the reference of the students.

Direct Link to Download BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021

According to the schedule, the internal assessment/practical exam will be conducted from January 20 to 22, 2021, and the BSEB Class 10th annual exam will be held from February 17 to 24, 2021.

Students are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective centre or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021

Candidates can follow the below steps to check and download their BSEB Matric Hall Ticket 2021:

Open the official website of the BSEB – biharboardonline.com.

Click on the BSEB Matric Hall Ticket 2021 notification available on the homepage

It will redirect to a login page.

Enter your 10th roll number/registration number, date of birth and click on submit to view/download the admit card.

Your Bihar 10th Board Exam 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out of the same to carry at the exam centre

In case of any discrepancy or error while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the authorities at – 0612-2232074, 2232257.