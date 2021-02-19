Bihar Board Class 10 Social Science Exam Cancelled: The Bihar Board on Friday has cancelled the examination of social science subject of class 10 which was being held in the first shift. As per updates, this particular exam will be held again on March 8. This was announced by Bihar Board President Anand Kishore. Also Read - Chapter On Tipu Sultan & Haider Ali Dropped From Class 7 Textbook In Karnataka: Report

Giving further details, he said that 8,46,504 candidates appeared for the examination in the first shift of social science. Now their examination will be held on March 8. However, he added that a full investigation has been initiated into the question paper leak case. Also Read - West Bengal Students, Studying in Class III, V And VIII Are Poor in Studies, Says NCERT's State Learning Report

As per the investigation, the question of the first shift examination of social science was sent to another person’s WhatsApp in Jamui district. This question paper was leaked from State Bank of India Branch, Jhajha in Jamui district. Before the exam started in the morning, there could be a possibility of the question paper being leaked and sent to another WhatsApp number. Also Read - U.S. Academic Decathlon Tests Knowledge of India

It is believed that Board President Anand Kishore has directed authorities to register an FIR against the suspected people. The investigation has been done and the matter is being thoroughly investigated by the police.

As per preliminary investigation, it is revealed that SBI Jhajha’s contract worker Vikas Kumar was involved in the incident. Along with this, negligence of duty has been found by three other employees of the bank, Shashikant Chaudhary, Ajit Kumar and Amit Kumar Singh. Their role is being thoroughly investigated by the police as well.

Legal action to be taken against accused

Board Chairman Anand Kishore said that in the light of the direction of the committee, an FIR is being registered and probe is being done by the police. Legal action will be taken against any government or private people involved in this work. The accused will be arrested he said.

Over 1,525 centres have been set up across the state for the examinations. These examinations are being held from 17 February to 24 February.