BSEB Class 10 Result 2023: Last Date To Challenge Bihar Board 10th Answer Key Tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 10 Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) has already published the provisional answer key for objective-type questions for the Class 10 board examination. It is to be noted that the answer key has been published only for the 50 per cent objective questions. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections against the Bihar board Class 10th answer key till March 10, 2023 (5:00 PM). Matric students can download the BSEB Bihar board Class 10th answer keys at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the BSEB. If found correct, the answer key will be revised according. Check the details and other information below.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key 2023 – Direct Link

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections Against Answer Key?

Visit the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ .

. Look for the link that reads,” Register objection regarding Answer Key Matric Exam, 2023,” available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Now, Raise an objection against the required question.

Pay the objection fee, if required.

Click on submit option and download the confirmation page.

The BSEB Class 10th result 2023 will be declared after considering the objections and feedback if any. BSEB 10th exams 2023 were conducted from February 14 to February 22 and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days. The first shift was held from 9:00 AM and the second shift from 1:45 PM. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

