BSEB Class 10th Result 2021: Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has released Class 10th results on Monday. BSEB had conducted the matriculation exams from February 17 to 24, 2021. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates were registered for the exam, out of which 16.54 lakh students appeared in the exam. A total of 12.93 lakh students cleared the exam taking the overall pass percent to 78.17. Last year, the pass percentage was 80.59. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Declared: 1 Crore Papers Checked in 25 Days, Fastest Result in 9 Years

According to the official figures, the pass percentage of girls stands at 74.7, while for boys, it is 81.57. A total of 8,24,893 girls had appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10th exam and 6,16,536 of them passed. On the other hand, a total of 8,29,278 boys appeared in the matric exam and 6,76,518 passed. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Official Websites Down? Here's DIRECT LINK And Steps to Check BSEB Matric Results

Three students have jointly bagged the first rank in Bihar board Class 10th exam 2021. They have scored 484 out of 500 marks – 96.80%. A total of 101 students have made it to the top-10 rank list. The names and details of the first rank holders are as follows: Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Toppers List: 78.17 Pass Percentage, Meet Top 3 Students of This Year

Pooja Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui

Shubhdarshni of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui

Sandeep Kumar of Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas

State education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary released the BSEB inter results 2021 today at the BSEB office, Patna via online mode. The press conference for result declaration was not held this time due to COVID-19 pandemic. BSEB has already declared the intermediate results 2021 on March 26. A total of 78.04% of the total students passed.