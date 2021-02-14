BSEB Class 12 Results 2021: The Bihar Board has successfully conducted BSEB Class 12 Examination 2021. This year, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and ended on February 13. Now, that the examinations are over, the students who had appeared for the same would be eagerly waiting for the BSEB Class 12 Results to be announced. Also Read - BSEB 12th Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Subjects, Check Complete Details Here

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the BSEB Class 12 scorecards will be available on the official website of the board. This year, a total number of 13.50 lakh students appeared in the examination.

When Can Students Expect The Board To Announce The Results:

If past trends are to be followed, then the students can expect the results to be announced in the month of March. The candidates must note that the Bihar Board has not released any official date for the declaration of the BSEB class 12 results. Generally, the Bihar Board takes a month’s time to announce the results. In 2020, the Bihar Board exam result for Class 12 was announced in March. Overall, 80.44 per cent of students had passed last year’s exam. It was just in 25 days that the results were released. Last year, Neha Kumari topped by scoring 476 marks in Science stream. Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped in the Commerce and Arts stream respectively.

How To Check the BSEB Class 12 Results:

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.com

Click on the result link

Enter all the required details

Click on submit button and check the results.

Important Details of BSEB Class 12 Examination 2021:

BSEB 12th exam 2021 was concluded yesterday on February 13, 2021, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

BSEB scheduled the class 12 exam from February 1 to 13, 2021.

A total of 13.50 lakh students appear in the examination.

The Bihar board class 12 exams were held at 1,473 exam centres across the state.

Based on the state board exam dates declared so far, Bihar Board is likely the first board in India to conduct 12 exams.

The BSEB might become the first board to declare BSEB 12th Result 2021.

The Bihar board is expected to publish the result once released on its Twitter handle.