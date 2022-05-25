Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results Latest Update: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday declared the Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results 2022 on the official website results.biharboardonline.com. Those who have appeared for the BSEB inter 2022 compartment and special exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce streams between April 25 and May 4 can download their scores now.Also Read - Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer key Out; Know How to Download

As per updates from the BSEB, nearly 44,084 students have appeared for the Bihar board intermediate compartment examinations and 2,115 students took the Bihar special exams.

The BSEB had conducted the compartment exams for those students who failed in one or two subjects by not scoring the minimum marks to pass the particular subject And the BSEB inter special exams were conducted for those who were unable to appear for the Bihar board Class 12 exams due to some reasons.

As per the results, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB inter Class 12 compartment and special exam is 62.53 per cent and 67.52 per cent respectively.

On May 9, the BSEB had released the answer keys for the BSEB intermediate Class 12 compartment and special exams 2022.

Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental, Special Exam Results: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official website BSEB — results.biharboardonline.com

Put the login credentials as required

On the next window, check and download the BSEB Class 12 exam 2022 compartment, special exam results

This year, nearly 24,767 students had appeared for the BSEB inter exams from Science stream, and 14,086 students (56.87 per cent) qualified. For Special exams, the total number of students appearing from the Science stream is 858 and the pass percentage is 63.87 per cent (548 students qualified) respectively.

Nearly 18,596 students appeared for the BSEB inter exams from the Arts stream, and 12,951 students (69.64 per cent) qualified. For Special exams, the total number of students appearing from the BSEB Arts stream is 1,138 and 790 students (69.42 per cent) have qualified.

From the Commerce stream, a total of 708 students had appeared for the BSEB inter exams, and 518 students (73.16 per cent) qualified. For Special exams, the total number of students appearing from the BSEB Arts stream is 116 and 87 students (75 per cent) have qualified.