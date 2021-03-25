BSEB Class 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the link to check the Class 12th or BSEB Inter results 2021 on its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, according to official sources, the results have not been declared yet and are likely to be released only after Holi. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations 2021 can check the BSEB Class 12th Result 2021 by visiting the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in when the results are uploaded. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Result 2021 Date: BSEB Likely To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Results By This Date | CHECK Tentative Date Here

To check the result, the student must have their credentials to enter the login window. Candidates can also check the BSEB Intermediate examination results 2021, through the direct link given below once it is released.

Direct link to check BSEB Class 12th / Bihar Board Inter Result 2021

How to check Bihar Board class 12th 2021 Result?

Go to the official website of Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. On the main page, click on the result tab. Now, click on the class 12th Intermediate result. Select the stream and enter the BSEB Bihar Board 12th roll number and click on submit button. The BSEB class 12th result 2021 will appear on the screen. Download and take the print out of the same.

Apart from this, students can check their result on the following websites – onlinebseb.in, bsebssresult.com, bsebinteredu.in, bsebssresult.com/bseb, biharboardonline.com, after the announcement of the result.

Earlier, the BSEB had released the class 12th answer key for the objective type of questions. The students were also allowed to raise objections till 16th March. This year, the Bihar Board class 12th exam was conducted from 1st to 13th February 2021 at various centres.