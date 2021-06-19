BSEB Compartmental Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to release the BSEB Compartmental Result 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 today, that is, on June 19, 2021. The BSEB Compartmental Results (Intermediate and Matriculation Annual Examination, 2021) will be declared at 5 PM. Candidates can check their results on the official BSEB website – results.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar Board decided to promote Class 10, 12 compartment exam students who failed in one or two subjects this year with grace marks. Also Read - BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission: Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 To Start From June 19 at ofssbihar.in

BSEB officials considered all options and found this the best suited for Bihar board students, keeping in mind their future. The compartmental exams were cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic.

इंटरमीडिएट एवं मैट्रिक वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2021 में एक या दो विषयों में अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/YuunXdEZTO — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 18, 2021

A total of 13,40,267 candidates appeared for BSEB Class 12 exam 2021 out of which 10,48.846 students cleared the exam adding up to 78.26 pass percentage. As many as 97,474 candidates qualified for the examination with grace marks. So, the total number of students who passed the Bihar board exam this year is 11,46,320, and the passing percentage is 85.53 per cent.

In case of Class 10 board exams, the overall pass percentage increased from 78.17 per cent to 85.50 per cent, promoting students with grace marks.