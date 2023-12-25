Home

BSEB Inter Board Exam 2024: Bihar Board Class 12th Practical Admit Card Released; Direct Link

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024.

BSEB Inter Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024. Taking to X, BSEB wrote, “BSEB Inter Annual Examination, 2024: Admit card of students released for practical examination.” School heads can download the Bihar Board Class 12th Practical Admit Card by visiting the official website of the Board at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. As per the official notification, the Bihar Board will conduct the class 12 practical examination between January 10 to January 20, 2024.

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below:-

BSEB Inter Board Exam 2024: Download Bihar Board Class 12th Practical Admit Card

BSEB Inter Board Exam 2024: How to Download Bihar Board Class 12th Practical Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Bihar Board Class 12th Practical Admit Card.”

Enter the login details, as required. Submit the credentials.

Your BSEB Inter admit card 2024 will be published on the screen.

For more details, check the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

