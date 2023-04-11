Home

BSEB Inter Compartment 2023 Exam Admit Card Out Now, Exam To Begin On This Date

BSEB will conduct the exam for those candidates who applied for the compartment exam. Candidates who failed the exam had to apply for the compartment exam to save their year.

BSEB Inter Compartment 2023 Exam: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on Tuesday released the admit cards for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board is all set to conduct the examination between April 20 and April 22, 2023. Admit cards for all other exams will be released shortly.

Over 13 lakh candidates took the exam this year. The admit cards are available on official website till April 22, 2023. The candidates must note that the Bihar Board will re-evaluate the marksheet and will release the final list of marks.

BSEB 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the BSEB Inter Compartment 2023 Exam Admit Card:

Visit the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the admit card link o the homepage

After being redirected to another page, they will have to enter the required details

Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Go through the same and take its printout for future reference

Admit card is one of the most important documents candidates must carry in the examination hall. It is important to note that no student would be allowed to sit in the examination without Admit Card. Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB released the 12th result 2023 on March 21, 2023. A day after release of result, BSEB started Class 12 scrutiny. All those students who were not satisfied with their result can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny.

About Bihar Board:

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) conducts the Bihar board class 10 examination. Every year, around 17 lakh students appear for the Bihar board 10th exams at approximately 1,400 exam centres. The applications for the BSEB 10th 2023 exams are accepted through respective schools.

