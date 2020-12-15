BSEB CLASS 12 Datesheet: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the revised BSEB Intermediate Datesheet 2021 for Class 12 students, as per the latest updates. The revised Bihar Board 12th Date sheet has confirmed that the BSEB Intermediate Exam 2021 will be held from 1st to 13th February 2021. As per the latest update, the Bihar Board is yet to make the revised datesheet for BSEB Intermediate Exam 2021 available on its official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB’s Official twitter handle has however sent out a tweet with the image of the revised datesheet for Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2021. Also Read - Bihar BSEB STET Answer Key 2019 Released at biharboardonline.com | How to Download & Tally Answers

Many reports have also confirmed that the revised Bihar Board 12th Exam 2021 Time Table has been published in a leading daily of the state from where several digital publication houses published the same. Also Read - BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 to be Released Today: How to Apply For Admission, Other Details

Time Table

The Class 12 Board Exams are now scheduled to commence from 1st February 2021 and continue for two weeks to end on 13th February 2021.

The theory exams for BSEB Inter Exam 2021 will be held in two shifts i.e. morning shift starting from 9:45 AM to 12:45 PM; whereas the afternoon shift will start at 1:45 PM and end at 5 PM.

Like in previous years, students will be provided additional 15 minutes of time to read the question papers before the start of the exam.

For practical exams, the board has confirmed that, the Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exams will be held from 9th to 18th January 2021.