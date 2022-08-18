BSEB Exam Update: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards of Intermediate or Class 12 final exams, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination and have applied for BSEB Inter exams 2023 can visit the official website of the board i.e. inter23.biharboardonline.com to download the registration card.Also Read - OFSS Bihar Admission 2022: BSEB Extends Bihar Board Class 11th Admission Deadline till This Date at ofssbihar.in | Steps To Apply

The candidates must note that the dummy registration cards will be available till August 22.

If the candidates find any error in the name or other details, photograph etc, the he/she can submit a request to correct it through their school principal. The board has informed that the option will be available on the website till August 23.

Bihar board dummy registration card: Steps to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can download the dummy registration card:

Visit inter23.biharboardonline.com or ssonline.biharboardonline.com.

On the home page, click on the link for Inter dummy registration card.

Select school/college name, faculty; enter your name, father’s name and date of birth.

Submit and download the registration card.

Students have to submit a copy of the corrected registration card along with their signatures to school principals after which schools will apply for correction online.

BSEB has provided a helpline number – 0612-2235161 – for any help regarding correction of registration cards.