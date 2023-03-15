Home

Education

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Bihar Board Likely to Declare Inter Result on March 18 | Details Here

BSEB 12th Result 2023: The BSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, across 1464 exam centres.

According to BSEB officials, the work of evaluation of answer sheets of Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 has been completed on 14 March.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday said Class 12 results or Intermediate final examination 2023 will likely be announced by the end of this week. After the result is declared, students can check their scores on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The board said that the BSEB Inter result 2023 date and time will be announced one day ahead on social media.

As per reports, class 12 results are expected to be released on 18 March. The BSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, across 1464 exam centres.

The results will be announced as the paper evaluation of over 96 lakh copies of Inter final exam was completed on March 14. Over 13.18 lakh students this year appeared for the Inter final exams in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in Bihar.

According to BSEB officials, the work of evaluation of answer sheets of Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 has been completed on 14 March. BSEB Board told that this time the exam results of the students of Bihar will be declared before all the education boards across the country.

