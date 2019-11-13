BSEB Intermediate Exam 2019-21: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the schedule for the Bihar intermediate exam 2019-21 registration and deposition of fee on its official website. Therefore, all the class 11 students who are appearing for the exam are requested to visit the official website of BESB, i.e., seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, to fill in the registration form.

It must be noted that the registration and fee payment session for BESB Intermediate Exam 2019-21 began on November 13 and will conclude on November 30, according to an official press release.

Meanwhile, the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor noted that Class 11 regular students of arts, science, commerce, and vocational courses and private candidates of arts and commerce stream can register for the exam with the help of their school or institution principals within the stipulated time period, reported Hindustan Times.