BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024 BIG UPDATE: Bihar Board Extends 10+2 Exam 2024 Application Deadline

In case of any inconvenience in filling the application form and making fee payment for Bihar Board 12th exam 2024, the helpline number can be contacted, the board added while providing the number.

BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: Bihar Board extends class 12 registration deadline, check new date

BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024: The Bihar Board of School Examination (BSEB) on Thursday extended the deadline to fill the application form for the BSEB Intermediate Exam 2024. According to the notice issued by the board, the candidates can fill the application form till October 17. The school can fill the Bihar Board Class 12 exams 2024 application form on behalf of registered candidates on the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

“The date for filling the online examination form for the students registered for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2024 has been extended,” the board informed on X. “Under this extended period, the online examination form of the students will now be filled by the head of the educational institutions through the website till 17 October 2023 with a late fee,” the board added.

Earlier, the last date for school heads to fill the application form for BSEB Inter exams 2024 was 11 October. The educational institution will have to download the registration form from the website and provide them to all the eligible students. They will have to then collect the filled forms from the students. The head of the educational institution will match them with the records of his school. After that the concerned students will fill the online registration form” BSEB had said.

