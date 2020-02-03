BSEB Class 12th Exam 2020: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) intermediate (class 12) annual board examinations will commence from Monday. This year, a total of 12,05,390 students have registered for the exam out of which 5.38 lakh students are female while 6.56 lakh are male.

The examination, as per the schedule released earlier this month, will be held in two shifts. While the first shift exams will take place between 9:30 AM-12:45 PM, the ones in the second shift will take place between 1:45 PM-5 PM. Those coming in the morning shift will have to report at the exam centre before 9:15 AM while those in afternoon shift are to report before 1:30 PM. No entry will be allowed after this.

This year, too, authorities have taken strict anti-cheating measures. All the exam centres have been put under CCTV surveillance and there will be a videographer for 500 students each. There will also be two separate layers of screening at the exam centre; while the candidates will first be checked by a policeman before entering the exam centre, the invigilator will then check students, in a batch of 25, before letting them enter the exam hall.

Female candidates will be frisked only by policewomen. Section 144 will be imposed at every examination centres to refrain others from roaming around the centres.

Among other measures, there is a ban on taking electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, inside the exam hall. Those who forget to bring their admit cards at the exam centres will also be allowed to appear in the exam as officials have been directed to match the candidate’s face with his/her scanned photograph.

The intermediate exams will end on February 13. Class 10 or matriculation exams, meanwhile, will take place between 17-24 February.