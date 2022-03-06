Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: The students who Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 has the last chance to raise objection on the answer key. The BSEB Class 12 official answer key, which was released on March 3, can be challenged till 5 pm on Sunday. The candidates can challenge the answer key through BSEB’s official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Answer Key 2022: Tomorrow is Last Date to Raise Objections at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

After checking the BSEB inter official answer key on Bihar Board’s website, candidates and match it with their answers to calculate theie probable scores, and subsiquently submit thier feedback or raise objections against the tentative answer key on the candidate portal. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Result Likely by March 25: Check Details on biharboardonline.com

How To Raise Objections

Visit Bihar board’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the link — Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2022 On the next window, login with the roll codes and roll numbers Submit the objections or feedback.

The board will release the class 12 exam result after considering the objections and feedback if any. The intermediate result once released, will be available on the official website. Also Read - Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 (Inter) Answer Key 2022 Released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

The BSEB has not made any official announcement regarding Bihar Board Class 12 result date and time yet. Last year BSEB Inter final exams results were declared on March 26.