BSEB Matric Result 2020: The Bihar School Education Board's (BSEB) class 10 results for the current year are likely to be announced on Wednesday. Earlier, there were reports that the result will be declared today itself; however, this was denied by the state education officials.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the result is likely to be declared in the next 24 hours. The result, once announced, can be checked on the board's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Steps to check BSEB Matric Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Class 10 Matriculation Results’

Step 4: Select your stream and click on ‘Result’

Step 5: On being redirected to a new page, enter your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now see BSEB class 10 result 2020

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Notably, the exam was held between February 17-24. The result was scheduled to be announced in March but couldn’t be declared as the evaluation process of over 15 lakh answer sheets was delayed due to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The evaluation process began on May 6.