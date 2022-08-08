BSEB Matric Registration 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the registration process for Bihar Board Matric 2023 examinations today, August 8, 2022. Eligible students can apply online through the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. As per the earlier notification, the last date to fill out the application form is August 14, 2022.Also Read - CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in; Steps to Download Marksheet Here

Earlier on Sunday, BSEB took to Twitter, "BSEB: Special opportunity for filling online registration form of students appearing in Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023." Candidates can check the important dates and steps to fill the application form.

Check Important Details

  • Online application begins: August 08, 2022
  • The registration process will end: August 14, 2022
  • Last date to make online payment of fee: August 14, 2022

How to Fill BSEB Matric 2023 Application Form?

  • Go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the link that reads, ‘Secondary Registration 2022 for Exam 2023’ available on the homepage.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Login again using the system-generated Id and password.
  • Fill up the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download the BSEB Matric 2023 Application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.
