BSEB Matric Registration 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the registration process for Bihar Board Matric 2023 examinations today, August 8, 2022. Eligible students can apply online through the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com. As per the earlier notification, the last date to fill out the application form is August 14, 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, BSEB took to Twitter, "BSEB: Special opportunity for filling online registration form of students appearing in Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023." Candidates can check the important dates and steps to fill the application form.

Check Important Details

Online application begins: August 08, 2022

The registration process will end: August 14, 2022

Last date to make online payment of fee: August 14, 2022

How to Fill BSEB Matric 2023 Application Form?