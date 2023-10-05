Home

Education

BSEB Matric Board Exam 2024: Bihar Class 10th Registration Deadline Extended; Apply now at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric Board Exam 2024: Bihar Class 10th Registration Deadline Extended; Apply now at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Schools can submit the Bihar Board Class 10 application form 2024 by visiting the official website of the Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Result 2023 Expected Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Tentative Dates, Steps to Check Here

BSEB Matric Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration process for the Class 10 board exam 2024 till October 12, 2023. Schools can submit the Bihar Board Class 10 application form 2024 by visiting the official website of the Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Taking to X(formally Twitter), the Board announced the extension of the Bihar Board Class 10 application form 2024 date and time.

Trending Now

“In case of any inconvenience in filling the online examination form or depositing the fee, contact the helpline number 0612-2232074,” reads the official statement. Check BSEB’s official tweet here.

You may like to read

BSEB Matric Board Exam 2024: Bihar Class 10th Application Form

BSEB Matric Board Exam 2024: How to Fill Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2024 Application Form?

In this article, we have provided you to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) at secondary.biharboardonline.com .

) at . On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Fill in the application form.

Upload the documents. Pay the application fee.

Click on the submit option.

Download the hard copy, and take a printout for further reference.

School(s)/Institute(s) in their own interest are advised not to wait till the last date and time to submit their Applications. BSEB shall not be responsible if School(s)/Institute(s) are not able to submit their Applications due to the Last minute rush. For more information, check the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES