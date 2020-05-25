BSEB Matric Exam 2020 Result: The much-awaited Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) matric result 2020 will be declared tomorrow, the Board has finally announced. The result will be announced at 12:30 PM, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor announced on Monday. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Class X Result Likely to be Announced on This Date | Here's How And Where to Check

Once declared, candidates can check their result either on the website onlinbseb.in or on BSEB's official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Notably, a total of over 15 lakh students appeared for this year’s exams. These included 7,46,359 male and 7,83,034 female students.The exams were conducted between February 17 and 24 in 1, 368 centres across the state. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Results 2020 Won't be Announced Today | Know Here When

To check the result, candidates will first need to visit either onlinebseb.in or biharboradonline.bihar.gov.in. Once there, they will have to enter roll code, roll number and captcha. After that, they can view their result and download it for future reference.

Earlier, as per the original schedule, the result was scheduled to be announced by March-end or the first week of April. However, the evaluation of answersheets had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, which is currently still in effect.

The evaluation finally resumed on May 6 and concluded last week.